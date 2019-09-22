Hong Kong protests: China flag trampled
Hong Kong protests: China flag trampled in mall unrest

Activists in Hong Kong have desecrated a Chinese flag and vandalised a shopping centre on the 16th straight weekend of anti-government protests.

The unsanctioned rally at the New Town Plaza started on a small scale and peacefully.

Video footage then showed a Chinese flag being trampled by protesters before being carried out and thrown into a river.

The BBC's Stephen McDonell surveyed the damage at the New Town Plaza in Sha Tin as riot police arrived.

