Hong Kong protests: China flag trampled in mall unrest
Activists in Hong Kong have desecrated a Chinese flag and vandalised a shopping centre on the 16th straight weekend of anti-government protests.
The unsanctioned rally at the New Town Plaza started on a small scale and peacefully.
Video footage then showed a Chinese flag being trampled by protesters before being carried out and thrown into a river.
The BBC's Stephen McDonell surveyed the damage at the New Town Plaza in Sha Tin as riot police arrived.
22 Sep 2019
