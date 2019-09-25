Hundreds injured in deadly Pakistan earthquake
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pakistan earthquake: Hundreds injured east of country

An 5.8 magnitude earthquake has killed dozens of people and destroyed buildings in the east of the country.

The quake's epicentre was close to the city of Mirpur, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan's military said "aviation and medical support" teams had been dispatched to the area.

  • 25 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Pakistan quake: Cracked roads and collapsed houses