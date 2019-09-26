Inside one of the world's largest licensed brothels

Video

A BBC investigation has found children as young as seven are being groomed to sell sex in one of the world’s largest licensed brothels.

Sex work is legal for women over the age of 18 in Bangladesh, but some women in Daulatdia, 100km from Dhaka, say they were forced into prostitution when they were children.

A children’s charity is trying to help young people escape by offering education from the age of five and a safe house for those who can afford it.

BBC Education & Family Correspondent Frankie McCamley reports.