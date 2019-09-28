'Just let the power of music move you'

Video

Ecstatic dance is a form of dance in which dancers move freely to the rhythm, and which generates feelings of trance and ecstasy.

Sophie Sofree is an ecstatic dance DJ in Bali, Indonesia. Her sessions regularly attract hundreds of enthusiasts who reject alcohol and drugs, relying only on the power of music.

Produced by Olive Faure and Karishma Chanrai

Filmed by Fraser Moron