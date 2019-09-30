'I lost my house to climate change'

Video

Vietnam is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change.

It's already having a huge impact on the lives of those in the Mekong Delta, the agricultural heartland of the country and home to 20% of the country's population.

Ashley John-Baptiste went to meet the families living on the front lines of climate change.

In 2018 - more than 35,000 people were forced to flee their homes every day - that's one every two seconds.

This story is part of a BBC News series, called "The Displaced" - a selection of stories exploring the human impact of this movement, and how it is changing our world.