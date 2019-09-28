Afghans vote in presidential poll
Afghan presidential election: Voting under way

A biometric voting system - based on fingerprints - is being used across Afghanistan to try to avoid fraud as people cast their ballots.

The voting is taking place against a background of violence, with more than 70,000 security personnel deployed to protect polling stations against militant attacks.

