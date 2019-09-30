India's flood chaos

Media player
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh: Floods bring chaos
More than 100 people have died due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, officials have said.
Dramatic images of the impact of flood water on urban life have been coming out of the affected areas.
Railway traffic, vehicular movement, healthcare services, schools and power supply have been disrupted in both states, officials said.
An Uttar Pradesh government report said 93 people have died since Thursday.
30 Sep 2019
