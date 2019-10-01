China's president inspects troops on national day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China at 70: Xi Jinping inspects troops on national day
China is marking 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) with a military parade.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a brief opening address: "No force can ever stop the Chinese people and nation from marching forward."
-
01 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-49888440/china-at-70-xi-jinping-inspects-troops-on-national-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window