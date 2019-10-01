Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protester shot by police
An activist involved in anti-government protests in Hong Kong has been shot, police say.
Videos of the shooting incident show protesters with umbrellas and metal poles clashing with police, one of whom discharges his weapon.
Though people have been shot by rubber bullets in previous protests, this is the first injury from a live round.
The protester is currently in a critical condition.
