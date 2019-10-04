Falling felines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Falling felines: Keeping cats in high-rise flats safe

Singapore cat owners are grappling with high-rise syndrome - the phenomenon of cats falling from a height and sustaining severe injuries.

It’s a growing problem in fast urbanising Asia as more people live in flats and apartments.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Oct 2019