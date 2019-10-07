Protesters block roads in New Zealand
Extinction Rebellion activists in New Zealand surround offices of the ministry granting oil and gas drilling permits.

The protests come as climate change activists are expected to demonstrate in some 60 cities across the world.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on governments to take immediate action to address climate change.

