Thai elephant death toll goes up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thailand elephant deaths: More bodies found in waterfall incident

Eleven wild elephants are now known to have died after they fell into a waterfall at a national park in Thailand on Saturday.

It is thought they were trying to save a baby elephant that slipped over the edge.

  • 08 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Elephant pair rescued after six others drown