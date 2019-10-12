Will Hanoi's Train Street survive?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hanoi Train Street: 'I think my home is very special'
Authorities in Hanoi, Vietnam have shut down cafes and banned large crowds on Train Street, one of the city's most popular tourist spots.
Every day, trains rush by on the narrow street, just inches away from residents' homes, and in recent months many tourists have flocked there to take pictures and sip coffee at trackside cafes.
University student Ngan and her family run one such cafe. In an interview before the shutdown, she told the BBC what it's like growing up on Train Street - and why she hopes it can survive.
Video by Tessa Wong.
-
12 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window