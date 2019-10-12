Severe flooding as Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan
Typhoon Hagibis: Heavy winds and flooding in Japan ahead of landfall

Hours before Typhoon Hagibis is due to make landfall near Tokyo, Japan is already feeling its drastic effects, Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports. Heavy winds and flooding have hit several areas, and one person has died.

