'Not many places have a train street'

Will Hanoi's Train Street survive?
University student Ngan and her family run a café at one of the Vietnamese city's most popular tourist spots, Hanoi Train Street.
She told the BBC what it's like growing up there - and why she hopes it can survive.
12 Oct 2019
