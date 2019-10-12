India's Narendra Modi picks litter on beach
India's Narendra Modi's litter picking 'plog' on beach

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released a video of himself walking barefoot on a beach and picking up litter at a resort in India.

  • 12 Oct 2019
