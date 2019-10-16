Giant king cobra caught in Thai sewer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thailand: Giant 4m-long king cobra caught in sewer

A giant 4m-long (13ft) king cobra was discovered in a housing estate in southern Thailand on Sunday - and catching it wasn't easy.

Rescuers later released it into the wild, and said it was one of the biggest they had ever encountered.

  • 16 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Giant python captured in Singapore home