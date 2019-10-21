Forgiving the Sri Lanka bombers

Video

Six months ago, on Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka was hit by one of the world’s worst terrorist attacks this century.

The town of Negombo suffered the deadliest bombing, when 115 people died while attending mass.

Hasura Jayakody lost his mother in the explosion – and spent his 17th birthday recovering from shrapnel injuries in hospital.

BBC correspondent Caroline Hawley went to find out how Hasaru and his community are recovering.

Filmed and edited by Samantha Everett