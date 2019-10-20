Thailand's 'rebel' female monks

Video

Women aren't allowed to be ordained as monks in Thailand - but some women have instead been ordained abroad, and have returned to the country to live as female monks.

It began with the Venerable Dhammananda, the woman who founded this temple, who was the first woman in Thai history to be ordained as a female monk. She is being celebrated as a member of the BBC 100 Women list this year.

Thai women more commonly become Buddhist nuns, who are ofen tasked with duties like housekeeping in temples.

