Thai king anoints royal consort in file footage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

File footage of Thai king anointing royal consort

The Thai king has stripped his royal consort of her titles, just months after anointing her in an elaborate ceremony.

This piece of file footage of that ceremony, held in the Thai capital of Bangkok in July, shows Ms Sineenat kneeling at the feet of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as he blesses her with holy water, while Queen Suthida looks on.

  • 22 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Thai king pours sacred water on queen's head