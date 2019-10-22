Japan's new emperor enthroned in ancient ritual

Media player
Naruhito: Ancient ritual of Japan's emperor ascending throne
Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako were unveiled on their respective thrones in an elaborate ceremony held in the Japanese capital Tokyo.
After the emperor read out a formal proclamation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a congratulatory address, ending with shouts of "Banzai, banzai!", which means "long live the emperor".
