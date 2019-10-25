Lion Air plane crash report: 'I'm not satisfied'

Video

Nearly a year after Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta airport, Indonesian authorities are releasing the final report of their official investigation into the incident.

All 189 people onboard the plane died, including Muhamad Rafi Andrian. His parents were among a group of victims' families who were briefed by officials earlier this week about the findings of the report.

They were told that the crash was due to "design and mechanical complications" with the aeroplane, a Boeing 737 Max.

But Rafi's parents have mixed feelings about the final report.

Interviews by BBC News Indonesia.