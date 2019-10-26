Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan floods: Death toll reaches 10 after heavy rain and landslides
Heavy rain in eastern and northeastern Japan has led to the deaths of 10 people.
Chiba and Fukushima prefectures have been affected by torrential rain and landslides, with a months worth of rain falling in half a day in some areas.
It comes just weeks after Typhoon Hagbis left almost 80 dead and caused widespread damage.
26 Oct 2019
