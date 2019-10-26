Vietnam priest: 'The whole country is in sorrow'

Video

A Catholic priest in Yen Thanh, Vietnam has said he has spoken with families who believe the bodies of their relatives may have been found in a lorry in Essex.

The bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigeration trailer at an industrial park in Grays.

Father Anthony Dang Huu Nam said he had heard from people in the province who have been unable to contact relatives who were known to have been travelling to the UK.

He also said he'd been told that more than 100 people had left the area for a new life abroad.

Police are continuing to question four suspects over the deaths of the 39 people.