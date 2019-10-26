Taiwan Pride after same-sex marriage legalisation
Taiwan's first Pride since same-sex marriages legalised

Tens of thousands of people have marched in the streets of Taiwan's capital, Taipei, in the Pride parade - the first since the island legalised same-sex marriage in May.

Self-ruled Taiwan, over which China claims sovereignty, is known for its liberal values, howver restrictions mean not everybody is able to marry yet.

  • 26 Oct 2019
