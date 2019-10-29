Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong: Joshua Wong calls his election ban 'politically driven'
Joshua Wong, the high profile pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong, has been disqualified from running in forthcoming district council elections.
The Hong Kong government, without naming Mr Wong, said it had banned a candidate for advocating "self-determination" for the territory.
The 23-year-old - who rose to prominence in the 2014 'Umbrella' protests for electoral reform - said the decision was "clearly politically driven".
He was the only candidate to be disqualified.
29 Oct 2019
