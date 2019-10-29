Video

Joshua Wong, the high profile pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong, has been disqualified from running in forthcoming district council elections.

The Hong Kong government, without naming Mr Wong, said it had banned a candidate for advocating "self-determination" for the territory.

The 23-year-old - who rose to prominence in the 2014 'Umbrella' protests for electoral reform - said the decision was "clearly politically driven".

He was the only candidate to be disqualified.