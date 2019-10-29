Deadly earthquake hits the Philippines
The death toll from an earthquake in the southern Philippines has risen to seven, officials said, with many more injured.

The victims included a 7-year-old boy and his 44-year-old father who died after they were struck by a boulder, officials told the Reuters news agency.

Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise further in the days ahead.

