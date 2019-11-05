Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire balloons light up Myanmar's skies
People in Myanmar have been celebrating the end of the rainy season with home-made hot air balloons.
Competing teams launch their creations at the annual festival of light in the city of Taunggyyi.
Some years have seen injuries, and even fatalities, but the event remains popular.
05 Nov 2019
