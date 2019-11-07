'OK boomer': NZ lawmaker silences heckler
New Zealand's politician Chlöe Swarbrick says she used a viral phrase about older people because it symbolises "collective exhaustion" in young people.

Ms Swarbrick, 25, told an older lawmaker "OK boomer" after they interrupted her speech on climate change.

There was little reaction in parliament but she soon began trending online.

