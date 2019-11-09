Media player
India and Pakistan to open Kartarpur corridor to Sikh temple
In a rare instance of co-operation between the two countries, India and Pakistan are set to inaugurate a new border crossing point.
The new crossing will create a corridor that leads to one of the holiest sites in the Sikh religion, a Gurdwara in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur.
09 Nov 2019
