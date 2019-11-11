Hong Kong protester shooting livestreamed on Facebook

Media player
Hong Kong protester's shooting by policeman livestreamed on Facebook
A Hong Kong protester was shot in the torso by a policeman during a rush hour demonstration, in an incident that was livestreamed on Facebook by a local news outlet.
A journalist with Cupid Producer captured the moment where a policeman drew his gun and pointed it at a protester approaching him, then shooting at close range.
The injured protester was sent to hospital, and his condition is still unknown.
11 Nov 2019
