The boy risking his life to collect plastic waste

Video

Thirteen-year-old Ranniel quit school to support his family. He now risks his life, diving into polluted waters to retrieve plastic waste, the result of a pay-as-you-go, single-use plastic culture that is devastating the environment.

It's estimated that Filipinos dispose of 163 million single-use sachets of household products a day, according to one study. That’s enough to cover the entire area of Metropolitan Manila, one-foot-deep in plastic waste.

Video by Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette.

Listen to more stories from Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.