Diving to save Indonesia's coral reefs from plastic

Video

Indonesia is the world's second largest contributor to marine waste.

Seeing the beautiful coral reefs off the coast of Indonesia's capital drowning in plastic, 25 year-old Swietenia Puspa Lestari decided to take action.

She leads a team of volunteer divers who clear rubbish from the reefs and recycle what they find.

Produced by Callistasia Wijaya and Lara Owen, edited by Kevin Kim and filmed by Anindita Pradana

Swietenia is one of the BBC's 100 Women 2019. BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women each year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and use #100Women.