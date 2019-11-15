The grannies keeping a school alive
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Korean grannies keeping a school alive

South Korea is running out of children. It has one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

The impact is being keenly felt in rural areas where schools are struggling to fill classrooms and stay open.

Facing a year without any first graders, a school in the south west of the country decided to open its doors to illiterate grandmothers who asked to learn to read and write.

  • 15 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Seoul's over-65s disco 'like medicine' for seniors