Former UK consulate worker says China tortured him

Simon Cheng: Former UK consulate worker says he was tortured in China
A former employee of the UK's Hong Kong consulate has told the BBC that he was tortured in China and accused of inciting political unrest in the city.
20 Nov 2019
