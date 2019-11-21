Fishing for plastic

Video

Indonesia is the world's second largest contributor to marine waste.

Seeing the beautiful coral reefs off the coast of Indonesia's capital drowning in plastic, 25 year-old Swietenia Puspa Lestari decided to take action. She leads a network of volunteer divers who clear rubbish from the reefs, collect data and recycle what they find.

