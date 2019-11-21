Fishing for plastic

Media player
Diving to save Indonesia's coral reefs from plastic
Indonesia is the world's second largest contributor to marine waste.
Seeing the beautiful coral reefs off the coast of Indonesia's capital drowning in plastic, 25 year-old Swietenia Puspa Lestari decided to take action. She leads a network of volunteer divers who clear rubbish from the reefs, collect data and recycle what they find.
21 Nov 2019
