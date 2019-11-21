Tuvalu rejects China offer and backs Taiwan ties

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tuvalu rejects offers from China to reaffirm support for Taiwan
Mr Kofe said he saw Chinese offers of help to protect the island nation from rising sea levels as an attempt to reduce Taiwan's influence in the region.
Only 15 countries recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and have full diplomatic relations. China refuses to have any diplomatic relations with any country that recognises Taiwan.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-50511485/tuvalu-rejects-offers-from-china-to-reaffirm-support-for-taiwanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window