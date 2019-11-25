Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HIV in Pakistan: 'Our children's lives are at stake'
In May this year, Pakistan was shaken by the biggest HIV outbreak reported in recent history.
Within six months, about 1,200 people in the Sindh province in the southeast of the country were declared HIV positive. Nearly 900 of them were children.
The number of infected people is constantly growing.
The BBC travelled to the region to find out how the affected families are coping, and if anything has changed since the outbreak.
-
25 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window