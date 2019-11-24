The Pope condemns nuclear weapons in Japan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pope Francis visits Nagasaki and condemns nuclear weapons
Pope Francis said Nagasaki "makes us deeply aware of the pain and horror that we human beings are capable of inflicting upon one another".
-
24 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-50537709/pope-francis-visits-nagasaki-and-condemns-nuclear-weaponsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window