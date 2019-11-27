Media player
Japan MPs try on their earthquake helmets
Japanese MPs donned collapsible plastic helmets as part of an earthquake drill in parliament.
It was the second drill since the kits were introduced in 2017.
Earthquakes are extremely common in Japan. A magnitude-9 quake in 2011 triggered a massive tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people.
27 Nov 2019
