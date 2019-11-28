Trump in Afghanistan: Taliban wants a deal

Media player
Taliban wants a deal, Trump says during Afghan visit
US President Donald Trump has made an unannounced visit to American troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving.
The visit comes a week after a prisoner swap with the Taliban aimed at restarting peace talks.
"The Taliban wants to make a deal," the president told the troops at Bagram airbase.
28 Nov 2019
