Dance, pray, love: Being gay in Cambodia

Video

Prumsodun Ok is a choreographer and founder of Cambodia's first gay dance company.

He performs Khmer dance, an ancient dance form with roots in Buddhism, Hinduism and animist practices in the region.

Khmer dance used to be performed by both men and women, but over the last few centuries has become associated mainly with female dancers.

Prumsodun wants to revive male Khmer dancing - as well as use it as an expression of LGBT identity in Cambodia.

Find out more about young people and Buddhism in Cambodia by listening to the World Service's Heart and Soul Gathering here.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer