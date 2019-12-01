Dance, pray, love

Video

Prumsodon Ok is a choreographer and founder of Cambodia's first gay dance company.

He performs Khmer dance, an ancient dance form with roots in Buddhism, Hinduism and animist practices in the region.

Khmer dance used to be performed by both men and women, but over the last few centuries has become associated mainly with female dancers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.