Dance, pray, love: Being gay in Cambodia
Prumsodon Ok is a choreographer and founder of Cambodia's first gay dance company.
He performs Khmer dance, an ancient dance form with roots in Buddhism, Hinduism and animist practices in the region.
Khmer dance used to be performed by both men and women, but over the last few centuries has become associated mainly with female dancers.
01 Dec 2019
