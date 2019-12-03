Philippine homes battered by fierce typhoon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Typhoon Kammuri: Philippine homes battered by fierce wind and rain
Tens of thousands of Filipinos have been evacuated as a fierce storm makes landfall in the Philippines.
Typhoon Kammuri made landfall in Sorsogon province, in the south of Luzon island, packing winds of up to 155 km/h (96mph).
Weather officials are predicting storm surges of up to three metres (nearly 10ft).
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-50640003/typhoon-kammuri-philippine-homes-battered-by-fierce-wind-and-rainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window