'I'm flying like a bird'

Video

Women arriving in New Zealand as refugees can often find themselves isolated, perhaps with limited language skills, a family to care for and sometimes living in housing a long way away from facilities.

One charity in Wellington has found an enterprising way to tackle that isolation, by teaching women to ride a bike.

With their own set of wheels, the women get a new sense of freedom and can do simple things like get to a language class or meet new friends.

Filmed and produced by Simon Atkinson

