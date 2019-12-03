North Korea: Crowds see 'model' town opened

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North Korea: Crowds see leader Kim Jong-un open 'model' town
North Korea has officially opened a new town its media is calling the "epitome of modern civilisation".
Leader Kim Jong-un cut the red ribbon at Samjiyon near Mount Paektu in the north - hailed as one of the country's most important construction projects.
But forced labour is said to have gone into the construction of Samjiyon.
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-50650215/north-korea-crowds-see-leader-kim-jong-un-open-model-townRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window