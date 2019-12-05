'My skin is too tight for my body'

Media player
Life with a rare genetic skin disorder
Nisha Lobo suffers from a rare genetic skin disorder. When she was a week old her parents abandoned her at an orphanage in Bengaluru in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.
No-one wanted to adopt a baby with such special needs, but a doctor working there decided to welcome Nisha into her family.
To hear Nisha’s full story, listen to the BBC World Service podcast, Kalki presents My Indian life.
05 Dec 2019
