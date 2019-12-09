Hong Kong's teen protesters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong's teen protesters

Teenage protesters have become an increasingly common feature of Hong Kong's demonstrations, with hundreds found on campus during the recent siege of Polytechnic University.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Dec 2019