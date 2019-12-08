Hero's farewell for Japanese doctor

Media player
Tetsu Nakamura: Japanese doctor killed in Afghanistan returns home
The body of Tetsu Nakamura has been repatriated to Japan.
The Japanese doctor, who devoted his career to improving the lives of Afghans, died after being injured in an attack in eastern Afghanistan this week.
Five Afghans were also killed in the attack, which happened in the city of Jalalabad.
No group has yet admitted carrying out the attack.
08 Dec 2019
