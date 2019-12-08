Hong Kong: 'The streets are full once again'

Video

Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators have again taken to the streets of Hong Kong.

It's the first time that police have allowed a rally by the Civil Human Rights Front, one of the territory's largest pro-democracy groups, since August.

The protests started in June over a controversial extradition bill, but evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations which have now gripped the territory for more than six months.

The BBC's Laura Bicker said that Sunday's demonstration was far bigger than many people estimated it would be.